IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Hotel’s say insurance is ‘out of control’; Dursey ferry plan ‘useless’; 12-page Motoring supplement; Ministers visit West Cork; The story of Edith Somerville; Out & About photos; Two great competitions; Dying dad making memories with his kids; Cork hurlers keep season alive; Herlihy Cup photos and report; Rally’s future secure

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
- Hotels: Insurance is ‘out of control’
- Dursey ferry plan ‘useless’ to islanders
- Was the Chinese Coast Guard off our shores?
- Ministers visit West Cork homes and schools
- The fascinating story of Edith Somerville
- Out & About photos from around the region
12-PAGE SUPPLEMENT
- Drive down your motoring costs
TWO COMPETITIONS
- Win passes to the Mallow Home & Garden Show
- Win tickets to the Pet Shop Boys and Dara Ó Brían
IN LIFE
- Terminally-ill dad making memories with his kids
IN SPORT
- Cork hurlers keep season alive
- Herlihy Cup photos and report
- West Cork Rally’s future secure
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY MAY 19th