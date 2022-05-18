IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Hotel’s say insurance is ‘out of control’; Dursey ferry plan ‘useless’; 12-page Motoring supplement; Ministers visit West Cork; The story of Edith Somerville; Out & About photos; Two great competitions; Dying dad making memories with his kids; Cork hurlers keep season alive; Herlihy Cup photos and report; Rally’s future secure

News

May 18th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • Hotels: Insurance is ‘out of control’
  • Dursey ferry plan ‘useless’ to islanders
  • Was the Chinese Coast Guard off our shores?
  • Ministers visit West Cork homes and schools
  • The fascinating story of Edith Somerville
  • Out & About photos from around the region

 

12-PAGE SUPPLEMENT

  • Drive down your motoring costs

 

TWO COMPETITIONS

  • Win passes to the Mallow Home & Garden Show
  • Win tickets to the Pet Shop Boys and Dara Ó Brían

 

IN LIFE

  • Terminally-ill dad making memories with his kids

 

IN SPORT

  • Cork hurlers keep season alive
  • Herlihy Cup photos and report
  • West Cork Rally’s future secure

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MAY 19th

