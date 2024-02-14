IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
SUPPLEMENT
- Greener Living – profiles of businesses, organisations and people working and living sustainably in West Cork
IN NEWS
- HSE jobs freeze leaves gaps in dental service
- Palmer case collapses after juror visits crash site
- Meet Bandon school’s newest staff member
- A look back at West Cork’s blacksmiths
IN LIFE
- ‘A window of opportunity’ for Sensational Kids
IN SPORT
- High-flying Clon up to third in Munster
- Ibane v Bantry in Carbery U21A final
- Healy wants to sign off in style
- Goals galore in Beamish Cup quarter-finals
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 15th