January 17th, 2024 10:30 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FREE SUPPLEMENT

  • Get Active – 10 great West Cork walks and runs

 

IN NEWS

  • Paul Hayes to quit Council
  • Man charged with robbery at Clon Credit Union
  • Incredible doll museum in Schull
  • UCC student fled gang
  • Farmers’ fury over plastic

 

IN LIFE

  • Rapid Response leads way in cardiac survival

 

IN SPORT

  • Discussions on Páirc Uí Chaoimh renaming
  • Melissa Duggan relishes pain of pre-season
  • Rossas and Newcestown win sports awards
  • Keith Cronin returns to ITRC

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 18th

 

