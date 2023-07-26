In this week's Southern Star…
• FREE West Fork Summer Recipes special supplement
• Could West Cork's boundaries change?
• Anglers claim river's fish pass has failed
• Do we need to rethink tractor safety for teenagers?
• Discovering the myths and magic of West Cork's holy wells
• Plunkett's complete unique county double
• Geraldine back on top in Munster bowling
& MORE
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY, JULY 27TH