News

In this week's Southern Star: FREE West Fork Summer Recipes special supplement; Could West Cork's boundaries change?; Anglers claim river's fish pass has failed; Do we need to rethink tractor safety for teenagers?; Discovering the myths and magic of West Cork's holy wells; Plunkett's complete unique county double; Geraldine back on top in Munster bowling

July 26th, 2023 9:05 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star…

• FREE West Fork Summer Recipes special supplement

• Could West Cork's boundaries change?

• Anglers claim river's fish pass has failed

• Do we need to rethink tractor safety for teenagers?

• Discovering the myths and magic of West Cork's holy wells

• Plunkett's complete unique county double

• Geraldine back on top in Munster bowling

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, JULY 27TH

Love West Cork Sport? Get 50% off a Southern Star Premium Subscription and don't miss out on any of this year's county championship action – for more information, click here.

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.