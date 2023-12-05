IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
Clon's Gaza vigil featured in New York Times
Kinsale woman who harassed doctor loses court bid
Asthmatic Sheep's Head man bit his neighbour
Bantry museum needs to be more accessible
Recalling a childhood Christmas in Drimoleague
Cancer Connect is a lifeline for Beara
IN LIFE
A triple treat of local books go on sale in West Cork
Local IFA bring derogation protests to ministers' offices
Ballydehob's Molly O'Mahony releases her new EP
IN SPORT
Rossas power into All-Ireland junior football final
Castlehaven target Munster club senior glory