IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE MOTORING SUPPLEMENT

IN NEWS

Clon's Gaza vigil featured in New York Times

Kinsale woman who harassed doctor loses court bid

Asthmatic Sheep's Head man bit his neighbour

Bantry museum needs to be more accessible

Recalling a childhood Christmas in Drimoleague

Cancer Connect is a lifeline for Beara

IN LIFE

A triple treat of local books go on sale in West Cork

Local IFA bring derogation protests to ministers' offices

Ballydehob's Molly O'Mahony releases her new EP

IN SPORT

Rossas power into All-Ireland junior football final

Castlehaven target Munster club senior glory

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY DECEMBER 7TH