News

November 23rd, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

In this week's Southern Star

CHRISTMAS IN WEST CORK!

  • Free 128-page seasonal supplement

 

IN NEWS

  • Juvenile dragged female garda into patrol car
  • US school’s mini boat lands in Barryroe
  • ‘Nonsense’ – Skibb test centre closure rumours
  • Top award for Bantry store

 

IN LIFE

  • ‘I’m grateful to be alive’ – Union Hall woman’s story

 

IN SPORT

  • Irish champ McElhinney shows he is number one
  • Ibane Gaels win Carbery U21A football final
  • Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue’s West Cork connection
  • O’Donovan Rossa U16s are county champs
  • Kinsale golfer ready to take on the world

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 24th

***

