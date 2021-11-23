In this week's Southern Star: FREE 128-page Christmas in West Cork magazine; Is convicted murderer Graham Dwyer a step closer to freedom? PLUS a 16-page county final preview as Clonakilty take on St Finbarr's

In this week's Southern Star…

• FREE 128-page Christmas in West Cork magazine

• A Rosscarbery parish priest unfairly dismissed a long serving sacristan after the pandemic dented church finances

• Is convicted murderer Graham Dwyer a step closer to freedom?

• 16-page county final preview as Clonakilty take on St Finbarr's

• Two West Cork women are striving to break the cycle of homelessness for women and children

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 25TH