IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: First monthly winner for The Southern Star & Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards 2024 revealed; Former TD's predictions for election date and results; Paws for thought with RAWR animal welfare

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

We reveal our first monthly winner for The Southern Star & Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards 2024

IN NEWS

Former TD's predictions for election date and results

River Ilen's role in Rhine's rejuvenation

The Skibbereen man who became POW 627

Beara librarian ready to start a new chapter

Bantry faces on display in NYC art exhibition

IN LIFE

Paws for thought with RAWR animal welfare

IN SPORT

Clonakilty RFC U16 girls win Munster cup title

Castletown Celtic earn promotion to WCL Premier

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY APRIL 4TH