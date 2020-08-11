News

In this week's Southern Star: Death of former FG TD Paddy Sheehan; TV cook Karen Coakley on kicking the smokes; How the O'Donovan brothers transformed Irish rowing

August 11th, 2020 2:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star:

• Death of former FG TD Paddy Sheehan just days after his wife Frances

• TV cook Karen Coakley (@KenmareFoodie) on kicking her 30 cigarettes a day habit

• Four years on from the Rio Olympics, we look at how the O'Donovan brothers transformed Irish rowing

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY AUGUST 13th

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.