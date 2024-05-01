IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Council's masterplan for Skibb; Samaritans on call in Clon; Bandon ace Hourihane; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 2nd

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR
IN NEWS
- Council’s masterplan for Skibbereen
- Our dedicated election coverage starts
- Lisheens House to close Clon shop
- Eurovision’s Bambie Thug interviewed
- Funding granted for Union Hall pier
- Surgeon speaks about Gaza plight
IN LIFE
- Samaritans on call in Clonakilty
IN SPORT
- Bandon ace Hourihane savours promotion
- Clon footballers hit Division 2 hotspot
- Healy’s Olympic dream to move closer
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY, MAY 2nd