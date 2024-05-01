News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Council's masterplan for Skibb; Samaritans on call in Clon; Bandon ace Hourihane; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 2nd

May 1st, 2024 7:20 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • Council’s masterplan for Skibbereen
  • Our dedicated election coverage starts
  • Lisheens House to close Clon shop
  • Eurovision’s Bambie Thug interviewed
  • Funding granted for Union Hall pier
  • Surgeon speaks about Gaza plight

IN LIFE

  • Samaritans on call in Clonakilty

IN SPORT

  • Bandon ace Hourihane savours promotion
  • Clon footballers hit Division 2 hotspot
  • Healy’s Olympic dream to move closer

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, MAY 2nd

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended