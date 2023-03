In this week's Southern Star…

• Convent chapel saved from blaze

• Leap woman's murder trial collapses

• Rise in domestic abuse reports

• Gorey brothers banned from West Cork

• Skibbereen RFC through to Women’s All-Ireland Junior Cup semi-final

• Brave Hammies defeated in All-Ireland PPS hurling final

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MARCH 23RD