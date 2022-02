In this week's Southern Star…

• Community rallied around woman after fire devastated home

• Body helping survivors of domestic abuse has expansion plans

• Ballineen & Enniseakne group reveal plans to restore their local station house

• Skibbereen AFC's Danny O'Donovan crowned West Cork's top young soccer star

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17TH