In this week's Southern Star: Calls to close Bantry Market after Covid spike in local area; Have we learned anything about safety since Whiddy disaster?; Ireland rugby international Laura Sheehan from Urhan signs for Exeter Chiefs

In this week's Southern Star…
• Calls to close Bantry Market after Covid spike in local area
• Have we learned anything about safety since Whiddy disaster?
• With no school Emma Connolly's diary is all about ‘quality time’ with Lego, looking at twigs, and trying to figure out who thought ‘dry January’ would be a good idea
• Ireland rugby international Laura Sheehan from Urhan signs for Exeter Chiefs
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 14th
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.