IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Big Freeze hits West Cork, Kinsale Youth Community Service needs support, O’Donovan Rossa ladies celebrate 2024 success; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, January 09th

January 7th, 2025 1:44 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Big Freeze hits West Cork, Kinsale Youth Community Service needs support, O’Donovan Rossa ladies celebrate 2024 success; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, January 09th Image

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Big Freeze hits West Cork

Bantry lights up for New Year's Eve

Christmas burglar got drunk in storeroom

Plan to house asylum seekers scrapped

Kinsale woman's death now a murder probe

Tommy Moyles' 2025 farming outlook

 

IN LIFE

Kinsale Youth Community Service needs support

 

IN SPORT

O'Donovan Rossa ladies celebrate 2024 success

 

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 09TH

