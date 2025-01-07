IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Big Freeze hits West Cork, Kinsale Youth Community Service needs support, O’Donovan Rossa ladies celebrate 2024 success; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, January 09th

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Big Freeze hits West Cork

Bantry lights up for New Year's Eve

Christmas burglar got drunk in storeroom

Plan to house asylum seekers scrapped

Kinsale woman's death now a murder probe

Tommy Moyles' 2025 farming outlook

IN LIFE

Kinsale Youth Community Service needs support

IN SPORT

O'Donovan Rossa ladies celebrate 2024 success

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition this Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 09TH