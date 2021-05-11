In this week's Southern Star: Barbers, museums and 'click & collect' are back, three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington on his West Cork links, we launch the search for West Cork's Cutest Pet PLUS FREE 12-page West Cork Motoring Supplement

In this week's Southern Star…

• Barbers, museums and 'click & collect' are back!

• Demented Home Worker Emma Connolly is torn between a full-on foam party for six, or a tasteful wine and nibbles soirée

• Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington on his West Cork links

• FREE 12-page West Cork Motoring Supplement

• We launch the search for West Cork's Cutest Pet

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MAY 13th