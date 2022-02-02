In this week's Southern Star:

IN NEWS

• Bantry drugs haul is biggest in years

• A West Cork woman who found an intruder in her house speaks out

• CNN’s Donie was reporting from Beara at the weekend

• Burglaries on the rise in West Cork

• Call to extend gorse burning season

LIFE & COMMUNITY

• A West Cork man is cycling the length of the country in memory of his wife

IN SPORT

• Eight-page special on West Cork’s rising crop of talented sports stars

• Cork footballers lose league opener

• End of an era at Dunmore Golf Club

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 3RD