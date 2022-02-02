News

Bantry drugs haul is biggest in years; A West Cork woman who found an intruder in her house speaks out; CNN's Donie was reporting from Beara at the weekend; Burglaries on the rise in West Cork; Call to extend gorse burning season; A West Cork man is cycling the length of the country in memory of his wife; Eight-page special on West Cork's rising sports stars; Cork footballers lose league opener; End of an era at Dunmore Golf Club

February 2nd, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

In this week's Southern Star:

IN NEWS

• Bantry drugs haul is biggest in years

• A West Cork woman who found an intruder in her house speaks out

• CNN’s Donie was reporting from Beara at the weekend

• Burglaries on the rise in West Cork

• Call to extend gorse burning season

 

LIFE & COMMUNITY

• A West Cork man is cycling the length of the country in memory of his wife

 

IN SPORT

• Eight-page special on West Cork’s rising crop of talented sports stars

• Cork footballers lose league opener

• End of an era at Dunmore Golf Club

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 3RD

***

