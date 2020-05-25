In this week's Southern Star: Bandon embraces a post-Covid world; Former Cork football goalkeeper Ryan Price recalls his stint with Cork City FC; The West Cork architect rebuilding the Caribbean islands left devastated by Hurricane Irma

In this week's Southern Star

• Bandon embraces a post-Covid world: As some businesses are already geared up for a socially-distanced era, others are planning a very ambitious future for the 'gateway to West Cork'.

• Former Cork football goalkeeper Ryan Price recalls his stint with Cork City FC.

• The West Cork architect rebuilding the Caribbean islands left devastated by Hurricane Irma.

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MAY 28th

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.