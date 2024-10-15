Southern Star Ltd. logo
October 15th, 2024 4:26 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Amazing farmhouse renovation; An Post offloads local buildings; Hurley is Haven hero & more; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, October 17th Image

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

24-PAGE PROPERTY SUPPLEMENT

An amazing farmhouse renovation, dream homes & more

West Cork Farming Awards

October winner revealed

IN NEWS

An Post offloads local buildings

No immediate plans for historic soup kitchen

Restricted breed dog got loose on street

Top 10 series to watch this winter

IN LIFE

Novel set in West Cork a best seller

Phil Coulter waives fee for Skibb charity gig

IN SPORT

Hurley fires Haven back into final

High-flying Skibb going senior

