News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 8-page Sciath na Scol special; Beara bus service stops short; Fishermen land rocket that may be doomed Virgin craft; pre-trial hearing in Innishannon murder case; major rescue operation in Allihies; June West Cork Farm Award winner announced; interview with author and broadcaster Flor McCarthy; Teddy Mac’s influence on Bandon county win; Kennedy Cup squad makes history; Conor Hourihane fighting for Ireland recall

June 14th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

SOUVENIR SUPPLEMENT

  • 8-page Sciath na Scol special including pics of all 38 teams

 

IN NEWS

  • Beara bus service stops short
  • Fishermen land rocket that may be doomed Virgin craft
  • Pre-trial hearing in Innishannon murder case
  • Major rescue operation in Allihies
  • June West Cork Farming Award winner announced

 

IN LIFE

  • Interview with author and broadcaster Flor McCarthy

 

IN SPORT

  • Teddy Mac’s influence on Bandon county win
  • Kennedy Cup squad make history
  • Conor Hourihane fighting for Ireland recall

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY June 15th

