IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
SOUVENIR SUPPLEMENT
- 8-page Sciath na Scol special including pics of all 38 teams
IN NEWS
- Beara bus service stops short
- Fishermen land rocket that may be doomed Virgin craft
- Pre-trial hearing in Innishannon murder case
- Major rescue operation in Allihies
- June West Cork Farming Award winner announced
IN LIFE
- Interview with author and broadcaster Flor McCarthy
IN SPORT
- Teddy Mac’s influence on Bandon county win
- Kennedy Cup squad make history
- Conor Hourihane fighting for Ireland recall