IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: 8-page Schools' Rowing Regatta photo special; Assaulted mum says mental health services 'inadequate'; James O'Donovan reigns supreme in Germany – and more!

May 15th, 2024 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

SOUVENIR SUPPLEMENT

• FREE 8-page Southern Star Schools' Rowing Regatta photo special

 

IN NEWS

  • Assaulted mum says mental health services
    'inadequate'
  • Election posters ripped off poles
  • Raffle win makes truck-mad Jackie's dream come true
  • Five of the best classic tractors
  • Macroom shows support to Bambie Thug

 

IN LIFE

• Conservation works at Castleview Mills

 

IN SPORT

  • James O'Donovan reigns supreme in Germany
  • Cork ladies' football and camogie teams both in
  • Munster finals
  • Cleary wants winning start to All-Ireland series

 

In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 16th – subscribe to stay connected to West Cork.

*****

