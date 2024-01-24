News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 28-page preview of finalists plus 2023 Business Ambassador revealed; reaction to Ian Bailey’s death; local restaurants in crisis; closure for family as WWII submarine found; Bandon man to be honoured for his role in river rescue; innovative eco spa and glamping resort in Bantry; hockey star Harte qualifies for Olympics; Cork footballers target league promotion; preview of West Cork Sports Star awards; Gavin Coombes waiting on Ireland’s call

January 24th, 2024 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

WEST CORK BUSINESS & TOURISM AWARDS

  • 28-page preview of finalists and we reveal the 2023 West Cork Business Ambassador

 

IN NEWS

  • Local and international reaction to Ian Bailey’s death
  • A ‘tsunami’ of closures expected – local restaurateurs
  • Closure for family as WWII submarine found
  • Bandon man to be honoured for his role in river rescue

 

IN LIFE

  • An innovative eco spa and glamping resort in Bantry

 

IN SPORT

  • Hockey star Harte qualifies for Olympics
  • Cork footballers target league promotion
  • Preview of West Cork Sports Star awards
  • Gavin Coombes waiting on Ireland’s call

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 25th

 

 

Share this article

Recommended