IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR
WEST CORK BUSINESS & TOURISM AWARDS
- 28-page preview of finalists and we reveal the 2023 West Cork Business Ambassador
IN NEWS
- Local and international reaction to Ian Bailey’s death
- A ‘tsunami’ of closures expected – local restaurateurs
- Closure for family as WWII submarine found
- Bandon man to be honoured for his role in river rescue
IN LIFE
- An innovative eco spa and glamping resort in Bantry
IN SPORT
- Hockey star Harte qualifies for Olympics
- Cork footballers target league promotion
- Preview of West Cork Sports Star awards
- Gavin Coombes waiting on Ireland’s call
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY JANUARY 25th