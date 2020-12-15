News

In this week's Southern Star: Book ideas from West Cork; New York Christmas like no other; Innishannon author Alice Taylor on Christmas 2020 PLUS don't miss our EIGHT-PAGE preview of the All-Ireland ladies' football final

December 15th, 2020 9:00 AM

By Jack McCarron

In this week's Southern Star…

• Book ideas from West Cork

• A New York Christmas like no other

• Innishannon author Alice Taylor on how we all need the comfort of a warm and meaningful Christmas

• Don't miss our EIGHT-PAGE preview of the All-Ireland ladies' football final

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY DECEMBER 17th

