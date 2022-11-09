News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 16-page Greener Living supplement; West Cork islands are in trouble; Another top award for Ahmet Dede; Cllrs warned of 14% cut to budget; Dursey cable car may not open until 2023; Ballineen songwriter signs with Sony; Warm memories of chilly times in Beara; Clon’s Niamh Scally on her gluten-free journey; Four-time All-Ireland winner hangs up gloves; All-Ireland winning boss ‘bemused’ by snub; Ibane Gaels power into Carbery U21A final; Is Crowley one to watch for 2023 World Cup?

November 9th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

GREENER LIVING SUPPLEMENT

  • Save money and live greener this winter!

  • West Cork islands are in trouble
  • Another top award for Ahmet Dede
  • Cllrs warned of 14% cut to budget
  • Dursey cable car may not open until 2023
  • Ballineen songwriter signs with Sony
  • Warm memories of chilly times in Beara

  • Clon’s Niamh Scally on her gluten-free journey

  • Four-time All-Ireland winner hangs up gloves
  • All-Ireland winning boss ‘bemused’ by snub
  • Ibane Gaels power into Carbery U21A final
  • Is Crowley one to watch for 2023 World Cup?

IN SHOPS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 10th

