Importance of self-checks in battling breast cancer

THE importance of regular check-ups and self-examination are at the centre of a new campaign aiming to increase public awareness of how to spot breast cancer.

SPAR and EUROSPAR have joined forces with the National Breast Cancer Research Institute (NBCRI) for the campaign, entitled Breast Before Dates.

Supported by podcaster and breast cancer survivor Georgie Crawford, the retailers say they will add eye-catching and ‘provocative’ labels to products in store that include a QR code with a link to set a reminder of mobile phones to regularly self-check.

Window posters and digital animations will also be in place to catch the eye of shoppers.

Around 3,587 women and 30 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in Ireland every year, and one in seven women will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

The NCBRI is a national charity that funds a research programme at the University of Galway which helps improve the diagnosis, treatment options and outcomes for those who develop the disease.

SPAR and EUROSPAR have been raising funds and awareness for the charity since announcing it as their first joint official charity partner in 2024, and have raised €430,187 to date through a series of fundraising activities and a donation on select SPAR own brand products.