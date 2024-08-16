ILCA laser sprint series in Bantry

A FRESH south south-westerly force 5-6, gusting up to 30 knots, did not deter the competitors from participating in the laser sprint series in Bantry on Sunday August 4th.

Now in its third year, organiser Kathryn Kingston, club race officer was delighted with its success.

Race officer on the day, Tim McCarthy, laid a challenging trapezoid course which saw most competitors capsizing at least once and some at least six to seven times, but each sailor came off the course smiling and delighted with their achievement.

The event in Bantry was the third of five events in the series. The other clubs involved in the series are the Royal Cork Yacht Club, Inniscarra Sailing & Kayaking Club, Glandore Harbour Yacht Club, Kinsale Yacht Club and Bantry. Each of the five clubs were represented on the day, along with one new competitor from Cobh.

The next two events will be on September 8th in Inniscarra and on September 22nd in Royal Cork Yacht Club. Very deserved winners on the day were presented their prizes by Commodore Bill Coakley as follows: ILCA 4, 1st, Eolann Miles; 2nd, Michael Egan; 3rd, Nicholas McNab and 1st female, Rachel Hyde; ICLA 6, 1st, Robert Jeffreys; 2nd, James Long; 3rd, Justin Butler and first female, Eve McCarthy. An event of this nature would not be possible without the support of volunteers from Bantry Bay Sailing Club and thanks was expressed to all those who helped on the day especially those on the start boat Ludo, finish boat Qualia, mark layers and support boats.

All competitors and volunteers enjoyed a welcome warm meal afterwards catered by Wok4You