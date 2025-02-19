IFA call for increased dog controls to protect livestock

DOG owners ‘have to be confronted’ about their failure to take responsibility for the actions of their pets, according to IFA president Francie Gorman.

Speaking at the launch of the IFA’s 2025 ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign, Gorman said that the new Government has to recognise that dog attacks on livestock is a growing issue.

‘The devastation caused has to be brought home to those who think their dog would not be part of an attack on livestock,’ he said.

‘Dog owners cannot absolve themselves of the wreckage left behind when sheep are attacked. The majority of responsible dog owners have a role here also.

‘The lack of robust enforcement of the legal obligations on dog owners has allowed horrendous attacks to persist and increase across the country. It is unacceptable.’

The IFA first launched the ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign in 2021, but say that neither the Government or local authorities have done enough to address the issue.

‘We are demanding stronger regulations and stricter enforcement for those who disregard the safety and wellbeing of our livestock,’ Gorman

said.

In late 2023, then Minister for Rural Environment Heather Humphreys announced an increase in the fine issued to owners of dogs who were found to be worrying livestock – from €100 to €300 – under the Control of Dogs Act.

However, IFA Sheep Chair Adrian Gallagher said they don’t go far enough to protect livestock.

‘It is unacceptable that these practical proposals have not been acted on. IFA has consistently called for appropriate sanctions and to develop a single national database identifying dogs and their owners, similar to that in other jurisdictions,’ he said.

Among the measures proposed by the Working Group of Control of dogs were stricter regulations and increased enforcement on the ground to tackle the issue of irresponsible dog

ownership.

‘The critical issue in the first instance is to have all dogs in the country microchipped, registered to the owner and licensed in order to establish a national database for all dogs and the person responsible for the dog.’