Iconic Cork and Kerry buildings to light up purple for International Recovery Day

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is supporting the ‘Leave a Light On’ campaign to mark International Recovery Day on September 30.

The Cork/Kerry Social Inclusion team is working with the Recovery Academy of Ireland and Coolmine Therapeutic Community as buildings light up purple on International Recovery Day, a day which aims to offer hope of recovery from addiction for people, families and communities.

On September 30, buildings including Cork City Hall, Cork County Hall, Daly’s Bridge (The Shakey Bridge), Tralee’s County Buildings, Princes Quay Building and Ashe Memorial Hall and the Killarney Municipal District Office Building will all light up in purple, the colour representing the recovery movement.

The Recovery Academy of Ireland is a forum which promotes recovery, provides support; raises awareness and more. Cork Kerry Community Healthcare funds a Recovery Academy co-ordinator role for the region, as well as funding for activities including health and fitness programmes and pop-up cafes.

Joe Kirby, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Social Inclusion said that the HSE is delighted to support the development of a Recovery Academy across the Cork and Kerry region.

'We fully support and encourage social projects aimed at people in recovery such as recovery cafes and sports clubs. We will do this by building links with existing community organisations and networks,' he added.

Paul Duff, Project Coordinator of the Recovery Academy of Ireland said the campaign is a beacon of hope, reminding people that help is available and that people do recover from addiction.

'It gives me great pride to see well known buildings light up purple this year. It takes enormous courage and commitment for people to enter recovery. Often people have to overcome marginalisation, stigmatisation and in many cases trauma.

'Recovery month is an opportunity is recognising their achievements and to celebrate people’s individual journeys to get to where they are now,' he said.

Mark Wright, the Project Coordinator Recover Academy Cork/Kerry said.

'Recovery is a cause to be celebrated and normalising it within the community is essential to breaking the stigma that is often attached to people who have come through extremely challenging circumstances.

'It gives me great hope and pride to light up buildings across Cork and Kerry but also to organise pro-social events throughout recovery month.'

The public can support the initiative by using the hash tag #LeaveALightOn to share a story or share an image on social media on September 30th.