Ian Bailey says thanks; Starting college during Covid; Fury over inshore fishing after ban lifted; Juveniles spoken to in relation to Skibb fire; Dilemma for dual stars; Cork legend Bríd Stack set for an Aussie Rules career; Businesses fighting back; FREE 28-page DREAM HOMES WEST CORK magazine

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Ian Bailey, who was convicted in France last year for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, has thanked the people of West Cork for their support, as the latest bid to extradite him failed again
• Law student Alicia O'Sullivan writes about her first year experiencing college life and the huge challenges that Covid poses to campus life
• Fury over inshore fishing after ban lifted
• Juveniles spoken to in relation to Skibb fire
In Sport:
• Libby Coppinger – along with four other Cork dual players – faces the prospect of another season of ladies’ football and camogie inter-county fixture clashes
• More success for West Cork rowers on the international stage
• Cork legend Bríd Stack is set for an Aussie Rules career with Sydney
• Plus soccer, road bowling, motorsport and much more
News
Oct, 2020
How the ‘gateway to West Cork’ was the scene of the 1920 death of ‘Big Jer’
In Life & Community:
• The pandemic has challenged enterprises of all shapes and sizes. But two West Cork based business woman responded to the Covid challenge with gusto and have pivoted what they do, with tremendous success
PLUS:
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 15th
