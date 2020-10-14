Ian Bailey says thanks; Starting college during Covid; Fury over inshore fishing after ban lifted; Juveniles spoken to in relation to Skibb fire; Dilemma for dual stars; Cork legend Bríd Stack set for an Aussie Rules career; Businesses fighting back; FREE 28-page DREAM HOMES WEST CORK magazine

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Ian Bailey, who was convicted in France last year for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, has thanked the people of West Cork for their support, as the latest bid to extradite him failed again

• Law student Alicia O'Sullivan writes about her first year experiencing college life and the huge challenges that Covid poses to campus life

• Fury over inshore fishing after ban lifted

• Juveniles spoken to in relation to Skibb fire

In Sport:

• Libby Coppinger – along with four other Cork dual players – faces the prospect of another season of ladies’ football and camogie inter-county fixture clashes

• More success for West Cork rowers on the international stage

• Cork legend Bríd Stack is set for an Aussie Rules career with Sydney

• Plus soccer, road bowling, motorsport and much more

In Life & Community:

• The pandemic has challenged enterprises of all shapes and sizes. But two West Cork based business woman responded to the Covid challenge with gusto and have pivoted what they do, with tremendous success

PLUS:

• Don't miss your FREE 28-page DREAM HOMES WEST CORK magazine

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 15th