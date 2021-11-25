Hundreds of our storm-damaged roads fully repaired by Council

ALL of the damage caused by Storm Ellen and Storm Francis to the roads network in West Cork was paid for by the Department of Transport.

Cork County Council’s director of roads Padraig Barrett said that the €3.36m, which was applied for and spent by the local authority, has brought the roads back into a state of repair.

‘There was a multiplicity of small projects, where the damage was done in Rosscarbery, Skibbereen, Glandore, Clonakilty, Dunmanway and Bantry – literally hundreds of problems that needed to be rectified,’ the director stated as he presented his bi-month report to the members of the Western Division. He said the €3.36m was in addition to the €67m Cork County Council received as part of its county-wide road repair allocation for 2021.

‘The funding for the storm repairs came through at the end of 2020 but it had to be spent in 2021,’ said Mr Barrett, ‘and we are pleased to report that the work programme has been achieved. ‘In fact we achieved more than we set out to do,’ he said and paid tribute to their engineers and staff who did exceptional work given the Covid-19 constraints.