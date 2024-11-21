Huge interest expected in Bantry affordable housing scheme

HUGE interest is expected as applications for 12 new affordable three-bedroom houses available for as little as €235,000 in Bantry will open on Monday November 25th.

Cork County Council is inviting prospective homeowners to apply for the new three bed houses at An Cnocan, Milleencoola, which are being offered at a discounted rate.

The 12 A-rated houses are in a new development within walking distance of the town.

Constructed by Remcoll Developments Ltd, the houses will generally be available for first-time buyers who do not own a home – though a small number of exceptions apply – and Fresh Start applicants.

The houses will be available from €235,000 which represents a reduction of approximately 17.5% from market value.

County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll said the development at An Cnocan will bring much needed housing to the area at accessible prices.

‘The houses are in a fabulous location, are well designed and finished to a very high standard,’ he said.

Through the scheme, purchasers enter an affordable dwelling purchase arrangement with Cork County Council.

Under this arrangement, the Council will retain a percentage equity share in the dwelling, equal to the difference between the market value of the dwelling and the price paid by the purchaser, expressed as a percentage of the market value of the dwelling (minimum of 5%).

To date more than 200 houses have been made available under the affordable scheme, in eight developments located in eight different towns in Co Cork.

‘The Affordable Purchase Scheme is an important part of Cork County Council’s Housing Delivery Action Plan to provide new homes in areas with the greatest housing need,’ said Council chief executive Moira Murrell.

Applications will be accepted until noon on December 16th via the online application portal at the Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie.