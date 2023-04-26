News

HPV vaccine clinics open in West Cork this week

April 26th, 2023 5:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

Over 500,000 people have already received the HPV vaccine through the HSE school vaccination programme. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

BY MIA SCARLETT

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is urging young people to attend vaccine clinics in West Cork.

The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccination Catch-Up Programme is available to females attending 2nd year in secondary school to women aged 24-year.

The vaccine is also available to males from 2nd to 4th year in secondary school.

The HPV vaccine will be administered by HSE vaccinators.

Meanwhile, the first year school immunisation programme will continue as normal throughout 2023.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has recently advised that only one dose of HPV vaccine is required in those aged under 25. Appointments are required. See: www.hpv.ie for more details.

The mobile vaccination unit will be at Bandon GAA Club, on Thursday, April 27th from 10am-noon and from 10am to noon on Tuesday May 2nd.

The mobile vaccination unit in Clonakilty will be at the GAA Club at Ahamilla, on Thursday, April 27th from 2pm to 4pm, as well as Tuesday, May 2nd from 2pm to 4pm.

The dental building in the Skibbereen Hospital ground will also have a clinic on Wednesday, May 3rd from 2pm to 4pm.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Recommended

News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Free 24-page property supplement; Creed exit may leave room for SF; Councillor reduced to tears at meeting; West Cork’s May Day traditions; Our youth and politics; Skibb students’ new agri business; Kilbrittain priest’s mercy missions in Sudan and Syria; Dunmanway and Bunratty in cup final showdown; Ilen enjoy derby win against Dohenys; Dunmanway rugby club celebrates 50 years; Clon golf club launches summer series; Win tickets to Tommy Tiernan Live at the Marquee

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.