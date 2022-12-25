How to keep on top of clutter at Christmas

Anne Marie Kingston, professional declutterer from Clonakilty on how to avoid overwhelm at this busy time of year

What’s your number one tip for keeping on top of all the ‘stuff’ that seems to appear at this time of year?

My basic rule is that if something comes in, something else has to go out. That’s easier said than done at Christmas time I’ll admit, but it’s still something to keep in mind, and it’s an approach that will work well in the January aftermath when we’re restoring order to our homes.

What do you say to someone who says they’ve no time to declutter?

Break it down to bitesize sessions – it doesn’t have to be a whole day spent decluttering.

It can be 15 minutes spent clearing a drawer, or a work top. Set the alarm on your phone or your fit bit and go for it, undistracted and uninterrupted for that set time, and you’d be amazed at how much you’d get done.

What are the benefits of decluttering?

They’re immense, even if you don’t realise it. From working with people in their homes I can see and hear how it’s impacting their mental health, their relationships, and adding to their stress levels.For sure there’s a place for a certain amount of ‘stuff’ in a home, things that you need, and that have sentimental value, but when it reaches the stage that it’s causing you anxiety, that’s when you must get on top of it.