HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bedroom house in Dromore on market for €285,000

Attention to detail helps set old schoolhouse in Kealanine a class apart

AN old schoolhouse in Kealanine which was given a 21st century makeover could be the perfect hideaway for a buyer in West Cork.

‘Innisbella’ is a three-bedroom house on the market with Hodnett Forde, which was purchased by 2002 by Bill and Nora Lynch in 2002. Selling agent Mark Kelly said that they had a background in botany and horticulture, ‘so the garden planted is fabulous and they had two large tunnels for growing plants for selling’.

The refurbishment which the current owner gave the property gives it a quirky and original feel. The main living room is on the first floor, overlooking the garden and making the most of the triple aspect light and capturing evening sunsets. Also on the first floor is the master bedroom, with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

On the ground floor is the entrance hall, open plan kitchen/dining area with sliding doors to the decked area. The downstairs reception room has dual aspect.

Two double bedrooms with ensuites are on the ground floor and there’s also a utility room and a further room which can be used as an office or bedroom.

Innisbella has a C1 energy rating. It has a back boiler on the solid fuel stove and solar panels for hot water.

It has off-street car parking to the front, while to the rear is a large garden which has enjoyed care and development. There is a raised decking and a patio area for enjoying the outdoors. There’s also a garden shade, and a frame for a polytunnel.

The location is excellent, it has the country feel yet is very convenient for access to Bantry, Drimoleague, Dunmanway and Cork. In the environs of the property is Castledonovan, 4kms distance away.

Nora is trading down, and the three-bedroom house is on the market for €285,000.

Innisbella has private drainage and water, oil-fired central heating, and bottled gas connection for the cooker.

The property is around eight mins to Drimoleague and 10 minutes to Bantry.

Selling agent Hodnett Forde can be contacted at (023) 883 3367 or [email protected]