House of the Week: Maureen O’Hara’s late daughter sells three-bed for €695k

A CHARMING Glengarriff home that was once owned by the daughter of Hollywood star Maureen O’Hara has hit the market.

Angel’s Rest, so called because of Bronwyn Fitzsimons, Maureen’s late daughter’s love of angels, is guiding €695,000, with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill.

The three-bed dormer style, stone clad bungalow residence is on a one-acre site of mature lush and landscaped grounds.

The bungalow has been renovated and extended into a very spacious 2,266 sq ft home.

Accommodation includes an open plan lounge/living room, kitchen with dining room off, conservatory as well as garage. The master bedroom also boasts a balcony from which to enjoy the surrounding woodland and river views. Enjoying a very private location in the townland of Dromadrom, the property is only a few minutes’ walk from Glengarriff.

For more contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill on 023 883 3995 or see sfon.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-bed on one acre site with garage for €695,000.

Location

Dromadrom, which is a short drive or walk to Glengarriff, 15 minutes to Bantry and within a one-hour commute to Cork city and airport.

Selling points

Location and design.