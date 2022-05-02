House of the Week: International interest in €800,000 Clonakilty six-bed

NOT surprisingly a unique property near Clonakilty is attracting a flurry of interest both nationally, and internationally.

What used to be the old gardener’s cottage of the historic Castlefreke Demesne is new to market and guiding €800,000.

Selling agent Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing says she’s already had calls from potential buyers in LA, Singapore and Germany.

All of them have some ties to West Cork, and one expressed an interest in the property as an artists’ retreat.

Extending to over 4,000 sq ft of living space, the property comprises two houses.

There’s the original head gardener’s 19th-century home, which was extended in the 1980s to a three-bed with a two-storey extension, accessed via a statement glass sunroom, over a tack room and four separate stables. There’s also a one-bed self-contained apartment.

There’s charm and character at every turn, but it’s the landscape and gardens that really define this home. Stone walls dating back to 1820 are in an excellent state of repair and surround the property creating gardens within gardens.

The house and its everyday garden extend to 0.5 acres. To the north is a walled in garden of 1.2 acres approximately, which is home to raised beds, apple, pear and plum trees, geese, hens, guinea fowl and a rare open well.

Further beyond is yet another garden, currently laid out in pasture, where bees are kept and horses and sheep used to roam.

To the front and south of the property is a sheltered belt of trees extending to 2.7 acres approximately.

For more, contact coholandowning.ie

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Six-bed property, with eight acres of gardens, surrounded by woodlands, for €800k.

Location

Castlefreke, 8km south west of Clonakilty town.

Selling points

Gardens and charm.