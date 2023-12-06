HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bedroom detached house at Old Chapel for €465,000

Plenty of praise for The Priory

THERE’S a lot to interest buyers in this detached home in Old Chapel, a short distance outside Bandon’s town centre.

It has the benefits of Bandon’s amenities within walking distance, schools are also on the doorstep, while the joys of the West Cork coast are just a quarter of an hour’s spin away. A lot to like.

Built in 1997, the four-bedroom home at No 9, The Priory is on the market with Bowe Property for €465,000.

There are two reception rooms downstairs. The main wooden-floored reception room features an open fireplace with granite hearth and marble on the over-mantle. Double doors open out to the kitchen/dining room.

The fully-fitted kitchen has highend appliances, while a utility room with freezer, washing machine, and dryer is off the kitchen. The kitchen’s sliding patio door opens to the rear garden, which is south-facing.

The garden has a metal shed. The office/den also has double doors to the back garden, and has telephone and TV connection points. The gothic windows in the house are a nice style point, and feature in two of the bedrooms, facing the front of the house, including the master bedroom.

The master bedroom’s centre gothic window has views of the nearby Castlebernard estate. No 9 uses oil-fired central heating and has a C3 energy rating. There’s also private offstreet parking.

Bowe Property Bandon are the selling agents and can be contacted at 023- 8844599 or email [email protected].