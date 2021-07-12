House of the Week: Embrace island life with four-bed on Sherkin for 430k

New owners of Horseshoe Cottage will be lucky ones

A PERIOD stone house on Sherkin Island is making quite the splash on the property market.

Horseshoe Cottage enjoys an idyllic location with views over Horseshoe Bay and is on the market with Charles McCarthy with an asking price of €430,000.

The house, on half an acre site, has been extended in recent years and comprises four en-suite bedrooms, a large living/dining area, kitchen, utility room and sunroom. All living accommodation looks out to sea.

Charm and character are in abundance here with exposed brick walls and an overall cosy vibe going on.

Naturally, located on an island, privacy isn’t going to be an issue, but the property is also bounded by an attractive stone wall and is well sheltered with mature planting, and a vegetable garden.

There is a terrace to the front and a greenhouse and number of storehouses to the rear.

Sherkin Island, known as the island of the arts, has a vibrant community and a year-round population of over 100 people, which swells over the summer months.

The fact that all bedrooms are ensuite, could make this property an attractive holiday rental option.

For more contact charlesmccarthy.com or call 028-21533.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed house on half an acre site for €430,000.

Location

Within 100 yards of Horseshoe Bay, within 100 yards and five minutes’ walk from the pier. Crossing to the mainland takes around 10

minutes.

Selling points

Views – and the fact that all bedrooms are

ensuite.