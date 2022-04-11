House of the Week: Clonakilty three-bed from €325,000

Going the extra mile for a quality built home near the town centre

CLONAKILTY estate agents Hodnett Forde have just released the third phase of the sought-after development at The Miles.

These are highly-anticipated architecturally designed, A-rated homes by Daytona Contractors.

The houses, with an estimated completion date of winter/spring 2023, will feature bespoke spacious layouts and a large selection of high-end finishes throughout.

This scheme forms part of an extension to the existing The Miles development, a popular and well established estate with family-friendly large green areas and mature tree-lined roadways.

The specification of the houses will include: electric air-water heat pump, underfloor heating on the ground floor, cobble-lock driveways and south and west facing rear gardens.

There are three types of three-bedroom semi-detached houses available, with prices starting from €325,000.

There are two types of four-bedroom detached houses, with prices starting from €450,000.

Selling agent Mark Kelly said that they’ve had lots of interest in the homes.

‘In total, 17 houses were made available for sale in Phase 3.

‘Although they’ve just been released onto the market, interest is high and six are already booked,’ he said.

He put that down to the reputation of Daytona Contractors. ‘The feedback we have received from residents that have moved into their houses from Phase 1 is brilliant.

‘The Miles also has an excellent location in Clonakilty, within walking distance of the town. It is a huge draw for families, single people and people trading down.’

For more see hodnettforde.com or call 023- 8833367.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Three-beds from €325k and four-beds from €450k in attractive

development.

Location

The Miles, within walking distance of Clonakilty town.

Selling points

Calibre of build and location.