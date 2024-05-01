HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Clonakilty five-bed with half acre and garage for €945,000

Luxurious family home oozes style and sophistication.

AN EXCITING property is new to market offering a rare combination of privacy and accessibility in one of Clonakilty’s most sought-after residential areas.

Architect-designed White Rock is located in Gallanes, and spans approximately 400 sqm with five double bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is guiding €945,000.

It’s not surprising that such space allows for a bedroom on the ground floor with an ensuite and an adjoining smaller living room with a compact kitchenette, ideal for older family members or an au pair.

The house has a B3 energy rating and sits on an elevated site of just over half an acre with an outdoor covered deck area connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces.

There’s also a two-storey garage, complete with WC and shower facilities.

‘White Rock is not just a house, it’s a carefully-crafted home designed to cater to the needs of a modern family, combining sophistication, functionality, and a connection to nature in one exquisite package,’ said selling agent Maeve McCarthy.

For more on the home, see charlesmccarthy.com or call 028 21057.