News

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Clonakilty five-bed with half acre and garage for €945,000

May 1st, 2024 11:00 AM

Share this article

Luxurious family home oozes style and sophistication.

 

AN EXCITING property is new to market offering a rare combination of privacy and accessibility in one of Clonakilty’s most sought-after residential areas.

Architect-designed White Rock is located in Gallanes, and spans approximately 400 sqm with five double bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is guiding €945,000.

It’s not surprising that such space allows for a bedroom on the ground floor with an ensuite and an adjoining smaller living room with a compact kitchenette, ideal for older family members or an au pair.

 

The house has a B3 energy rating and sits on an elevated site of just over half an acre with an outdoor covered deck area connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces.

There’s also a two-storey garage, complete with WC and shower facilities.

 

‘White Rock is not just a house, it’s a carefully-crafted home designed to cater to the needs of a modern family, combining sophistication, functionality, and a connection to nature in one exquisite package,’ said selling agent Maeve McCarthy.

For more on the home, see charlesmccarthy.com or call 028 21057.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended