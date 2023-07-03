Hospital ambulance services to get upgrade and more staff

WEST Cork will soon benefit from better ambulance services, with eight additional staff recruited.

Bantry is currently served by one emergency ambulance operating on a 24/7 basis as well as a Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) which operates from 7am to 7pm.

The National Ambulance Service plans to upgrade the RRV service in the Bantry area during the day into a full emergency ambulance operating on the same day shift basis. This will provide for increased patient capacity and create eight new posts.

‘Geographically West Cork is unique and the five existing ambulances are stretched to their limit,’ said Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan. Deputy O’Sullivan joined Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to tour Bantry Hospital last week and Minister Donnelly also officially opened the Bantry Primary Care Centre, home to 18 medical and healthcare services and two GPs. Over 500 appointments take place there each week.

The minister also visited Clonakilty Primary Care Centre and viewed the €5m 20-bd extension at Clonakilty Community Hospital. He was joined by county mayor Danny Collins and head of primary care for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Priscilla Lynch joined the Minister, and representatives from Bantry Age Friendly group, Clonakilty Men’s Shed, West Cork Traveller Organisation, Meals on Wheels and Clonakilty Autism Friendly group.