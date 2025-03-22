Horticulture students at National Learning Network present funds

A BEAUTIFULLY designed Birth Flower calendar was created and produced by students at the National Learning Network Bantry as part of their horticulture studies.

The calendar features illustrations of birth flowers for each month and showcased the students’ creativity as well as generated vital funds for Grow Mental Health, a national charity supporting mental well-being through peer support and community initiatives.

At a special handover event, the students officially presented the proceeds of €700 to Jerry Cronin of Grow Mental Health, highlighting their commitment to both horticulture and mental health awareness.

Speaking at the event the students said: ‘This project was a fantastic opportunity for us to combine our learning with a meaningful cause. Mental health and horticulture go hand in hand and we are proud to support the work of Grow through this initiative.’

Jerry Cronin expressed his gratitude on behalf of Grow Mental Health. ‘We are incredibly grateful to the horticulture students of NLN, Bantry for their hard work and generosity. Their dedication to raising awareness and funds for mental health is truly inspiring, and this contribution will go a long way in supporting individuals on their mental health journey.’

The National Learning Network provides a range of training programmes for individuals facing barriers to employment and education. Through projects like the Birth Flower calendar 2025 students gain hands-on experience while making a positive impact in their community. Contact 087-6023183 for further information.