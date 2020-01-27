Hopes to complete greenway by winter 2021

THE county mayor has called for the early completion of the next phase of the Clonakilty Greenway Trail.

Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) asked Council officials at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District to start work on the Part 8 planning process, which would give the Council permission to continue the trail out as far as the town’s Technology Park.

The first phase of the greenway – which starts at the edge of Clonakilty town and runs for about 2km alongside a scenic lake – was officially opened last November and named in honour of the former agriculture minister Joe Walsh, the man credited with the development of the technology park.

Long term, it is the Council’s intention to develop the greenway in stages so that, one day, it could stretch from Clonakilty to Timoleague and Courtmacsherry.

In the meantime, Cllr O’Sullivan said he would be happy if they could get the next phase to the technology park and the rugby club done by the winter of next year.

He described the walkway as ‘a great addition to the town’ especially for those who want to exercise in a safe off-road environment. And by extending it to the Technology Park, he said it would give everyone working there the opportunity to walk and cycle in safety to work.