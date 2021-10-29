Hopes that town will get more gardaí

A COUNCILLOR, who has repeatedly called for more resources to be allocated to Carrigaline Garda Station, is hoping that the funding from Budget 2022 can help.

Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan (Ind) made the call following the announcement of 800 additional gardaí and 400 civilian garda staff in Budget 2022 last week.

He has been calling for an increase in resources and guaranteed opening hours at the busy station for some time.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Cllr O’Sullivan said that his hope is that the minister will finally listen to the calls of the Carrigaline community and allocate enough resources to the district to allow for the station to be opened on a guaranteed full-time basis.

‘It is currently unacceptable that the station operates on a “when staffing allows” basis. I am calling strongly on the Minister to use the announcement of 800 gardaí and 400 civilian staff in the Budget to rectify the situation in Carrigaline,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

At the last Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting, Cllr O’Sullivan was given a commitment that garda management intended to explore the option of opening the garda station with civilian garda staff on desk duty in 2022.

‘There is no excuse for non-action now and Carrigaline needs, deserves and demands their fair share immediately.’

Since his election to Cork County Council in 2019, Cllr O’Sullivan has consistently raised motions at the Cork County JPC meetings calling for more resources to be allocated to the station.

There are over 35,000 people living in the Carrigaline local electoral area, according to the most recent Census figures.