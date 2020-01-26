Honour guard at funeral of Cameron Blair

The Rev Anne Skuse said Cameron Blair’s tragic death had broken the hearts of his family, his parents, Kathy and Noel, and his brother Alan. It has also broken the hearts of his friends, and the entire community.

Rev Skuse – who, as chaplain of Bandon Grammar School, knew Cameron personally – was speaking today (January 26th) at Saint Peter’s Church in Bandon at the funeral mass of the 20-year-old CIT engineering student who was murdered on Thursday, January 16th last.

The congregation turned out in large numbers as a show of support for his grieving family. Rev Skuse said it was not the day for questions, or for looking for answers about how such a thing could happen. She said: ‘Today is about about remembering and giving thanks for Cameron’s life and committing him into God’s safe keeping.’

In her sermon, she said: ‘Cameron had within his soul a deep kindness and care for others; a generosity of spirit that shone so bright this week as so many people, both young and old, recalled small acts of loving kindness that he had shown to them; acts of kindness that were done quietly, without wishing to draw any attention to himself.’

She said such generosity of spirit was a reflection on those who loved him, nurtured him, and brought him up to be the person he was.

The Right Reverend Dr Paul Colton, Bishop of Cork, who confirmed Cameron in St Peter’s Church in 2013, recalled the occasion saying: ‘On that happy day, we did not remotely imagine that this devastating day would come cruelly far too soon in his young life.’

When the remains of Cameron Blair were brought from his home near Ballinascarthy to Saint Peter’s, the cortege passed Bandon Rugby Club, where club members – together with members of Bandon Athletics Club – formed a guard of honour.

On the way to his last resting place – at Kilbeg cemetery – the funeral cortege passed his old alma mater, Bandon Grammar School. There too was a guard of honour by students who are grieving the loss of their friend.