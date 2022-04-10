Pupils of Ardfield National School James O’Shea, Jake Burke and Ryan Whelton at the birthplace of Michael Collins in Woodfield, Clonakilty during a visit by the school on Tuesday last. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
HOME VISIT In the Big Fella’s footsteps
April 10th, 2022 8:00 PM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
Breaking: Search for windsurfers off Seven Heads ends with all safely ashore
Ballydehob musicians on track after featuring on ITV’s Holding
Sponsored
Bank of Ireland - managing your finance better!
News
5 hours ago