Holly Cairn's joy over baby number two

CORK South West TD and Social Democrats party leader Holly Cairns and her partner Barry Looney are expecting their second child, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

The West Cork native, who last week was voted the country's most popular political leader in a Sunday Business Post Red C poll, made the announcement last Thursday (June 4th) on her Instagram page.

She shared a photo of her daughter holding an ultrasound scan photo and she captioned it saying; 'Some news: A little brother or sister on the way.'

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Deputy Cairns said: 'I am so happy to announce that we are expecting our second child. Barry and I are so excited and feel extremely lucky to be able to raise our family in West Cork.

'I have always said that having a family should not be disqualifying for a political party leader and I am very grateful to have the support of our parliamentary party and my constituents in Cork South-West.

'Our deputy leader, Cian O’Callaghan, will step into the role of acting leader in October for the duration of my maternity leave.'

The couple's daughter, who is 18 months old, was born on General Election Day on November 29th 2024.