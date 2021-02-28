Holly and Pixie for Hope event

TWO women with strong West Cork links will take part in The Hope Foundation’s first ever virtual International Women’s Day event next month.

The impressive line-up includes local Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns, regular Baltimore visitor GP Pixie McKenna, TV presenter Brendan Courtney and Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu.

Hosted by HOPE on March 5th, the guests will join a virtual Zoom audience to discuss gender bias, equality in the business world, resilience, their own challenges and how they stay motivated.

This will be followed by an interactive Q&A session aimed at leaving the attendees feeling rejuvenated and inspired during these challenging times.

Speaking about going virtual this year, event organiser Mary Morrish said: ‘We have had to adapt how we fundraise in the past year and we really hope that this event will inspire others to challenge biases, question stereotypes, and celebrate the achievements of women around the world.’

Life was already difficult for the street and slum communities before Covid-19 changed the world. By supporting the event the public will help the charity continue their work, which includes backing the hospital treating Covid positive patients.

Tickets for this event are €20and available at hopeshop.ie.