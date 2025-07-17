Holiday lets plan for derelict Sheep’s Head site

A DERELICT building in Goleen ​is expected to be transformed into ​a substantial tourism development on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

A planning application for the change of use of a former shop that has stood idle for years has been submitted to the local authority by Mizen Holiday Rentals Ltd.

In addition to providing a new bar and restaurant, the developer is hoping to provide 12 accommodation units, which​ are likely to be in ​use throughout the year, given the demand for holiday lets ​on the Mizen Peninsula, ​especially in nearby Crookhaven and Goleen.

Locals ​say they are looking forward to having the imposing façade of the building restored, ​and to the addition of a new bar and restaurant ​to the list of amenities that are available in the locality.

The company is​ hoping to construct a new extension to the ​rear, which will include a terrace and basement. And, as part of the environmental considerations ​contained in the planning application, the developer has requested permission to install solar panels​.

The developer also specified that they wish to make alterations to the existing rear elevation.

It is understood that the development, if approved by Cork County Council, will offer locals and visitors a new bar and restaurant measuring 186 sqm as well as a 36 sqm terrace.

The holiday accommodation portion of the development will measure 435 sqm and provide accommodation units for people wishing to take a short-term letting.

The proposed pub and restaurant will open from 10.30 until 23.30 from Monday to Thursday; from 10.30 to 00.30 on Friday and Saturday nights; and from 12.30 to 23.00 every Sunday.