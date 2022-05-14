At Billy O’Regan’s farm in Gunpoint, Schull were Adam Whelton and Rorie McCarthy who were among a group of people planting sunflower seeds last weekend for Ukraine on a half acre which Billy and Denise have dedicated to show solidarity with those who have fled the war. When the sunflowers are ready for harvesting in mid-August, the site will be opened to the public once again – over a Saturday and a Sunday – so that people can come and pick their own sunflower. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
HELPING OUR FRIENDS Planting a good idea
May 14th, 2022 11:40 PM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
News
4 hours ago
CROWNING GLORY Saoirse for Miss Ireland final
Editorial
9 hours ago
Roe v Wade and our own sorry mess
News
10 hours ago
Students take all-Ireland debating title back home to Rosscarbery
Letters
11 hours ago
The National Maternity Hospital must be secular
Recommended
News
4 hours ago
CROWNING GLORY Saoirse for Miss Ireland final
Dawn of a new era for Cork ladies football
Editorial
9 hours ago