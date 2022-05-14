News

HELPING OUR FRIENDS Planting a good idea

May 14th, 2022 11:40 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

At Billy O’Regan’s farm in Gunpoint, Schull were Adam Whelton and Rorie McCarthy who were among a group of people planting sunflower seeds last weekend for Ukraine on a half acre which Billy and Denise have dedicated to show solidarity with those who have fled the war. When the sunflowers are ready for harvesting in mid-August, the site will be opened to the public once again – over a Saturday and a Sunday – so that people can come and pick their own sunflower.  (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.