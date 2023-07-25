Help prevent drownings this year by 'doing one thing'

MEMBERS of the public are being asked to 'do one thing or improve one thing' to help prevent drownings this year as part of a call to action to mark World Drowning Prevention Day, which takes place today.

Water Safety Ireland, the Coast Guard and the RNLI have joined forces to call on people to swim at lifeguarded waterways or places that are traditionally known locally to be safe.

Participation in a wide variety of year-round water-based activities has increased recently, especially in smaller leisure craft, such as kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards (SUPs).

The call to action asks that people have well-maintained equipment, a means of calling for help and properly fitting lifejackets or flotation devices on every trip.

At this time of year, many people are taking their first summer dip and are not climatised to the dangers presented by open water such as hidden depths and hazards, entanglement, and dangerous currents.

The public have been advised to alert to local warning signs and never assume that the absence of a sign indicates a lack of danger.

Roger Sweeney, Deputy CEO of Water Safety Ireland reminded people of the dangers of rip currents, which can be deadly and are common across the West Cork coastline.

'Rips are strong currents running out to sea that can quickly drag people from the shallows into deeper water,' he said. 'Rip current channels can often be mistaken for a safe swimming spot because the channel of water appears flat and is surrounded by a choppier sea surface. The best way to avoid rips is to swim at a lifeguarded waterway between the red and yellow flags.

'Last summer, lifeguards rescued 583 people nationwide and provided first aid 6,500 times so let lifeguards be there for you this summer.'

Coast Guard operations manager Gerard O’Flynn appealed to everyone to look after their personal safety.

'Always check the weather forecast, confirming that weather is suitable for your chosen activity, check tide times and establish if the tide is ebbing or flooding,' he said. 'Users of all forms of recreational craft are reminded to familiarise themselves with the Code of Practice for the Safe Operation of Recreational Craft which can viewed at www.safetyonthewater.ie.'

Linda-Gene Byrne, RNLI regional water safety lead said that the summer holidays bring an increase in the number of people enjoying the coast and inland waters, but it would also mean there is likely to be an increase in the number of water-related incidents as well.

‘Many of the incidents during the school holidays involve children and teenagers and we would urge everyone – but families in particular – to be aware of the risks and know what to do in an emergency,' she said.

‘We want people to enjoy the water but urge everyone to think about their own safety, take time to familiarise yourself with our advice and to share this with your family and friends. The challenge for World Drowning Prevention Day is one that can easily be adopted by families enjoying the water with a simple conversation before engaging in their chosen activity.’

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast or think that they are in trouble, use Marine VHF Ch 16 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.